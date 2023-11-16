The old world is already dead, while a new world is only emerging. To understand what’s happening in the world, you need a variety of information sources. You can’t settle for the big three conformist news agencies AFP, AP and Reuters. You have to hear different opinions and confront contradictory arguments.

Contents of N°61-62 - November 17, 2023

EDITORIAL

• Negotiations with Hamas and Islamic Jihad

AMERICAS

• U.S. economy under threat

• The Supreme Court adopts a loose code of conduct

• Eric Adams Suspected of Turkish Secret Financing

• Mike Pompeo, Director of KievStar

• The House of Representatives has still not voted on the $61 billion in aid to Ukraine

• Parliamentarians watch videos of the October 7 attack

• Hillary Clinton compares Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler

• Hillary Clinton sets goals for Israel’s post-war government

• Jake Sullivan in favor of the Palestinian Authority administering Gaza

• The U.S. and the Slow Israeli Operation Against the Palestinian Resistance

• 115 political figures support Joe Biden

• In Washington, 200,000 people support the war

• Dismissal of a Texas bishop

• Lebanese-Brazilians deny involvement in anti-Semitic plot

EUROPE

• The Catholic Church and Transsexuals

• Investigation into Boris Johnson’s cabinet

• In London, 300,000 people against the war

• British MPs want to criminalize IRGC

• Collapse of living standards in the UK

• David Cameron appointed Minister for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

• UK High Court strikes down Illegal Refugee Deportation Act

• The BBC’s apology

• For Emmanuel Macron, the bombing of Gaza has no legitimacy

• Emmanuel Macron backs Israel’s right to self-defense

• In France, 100,000 people against anti-Semitism

• French Senate Considers Criminalizing Contesting the Existence of the State of Israel

• French judges issue arrest warrant for Bashar al-Assad

• Attack on Alejo Vidal-Quadras

• Pedro Sánchez becomes Prime Minister by granting amnesty to Catalan secessionists

• Germany plans to double aid to Ukraine

• Finland buys David’s Sling

• Finland plans to close its border with Russia

• Hungary says Ukraine is too corrupt to join EU

• Czechia files 384 lawsuits against Russia “supporters”

• For Jean-Claude Junker, Ukraine is too corrupt to join the EU

• European humanitarian aid to Palestine

• EU Member States’ military R&D budgets down

• Anders Fogh Rasmussen proposes to have Ukraine join NATO, without the territories occupied by Russia

• James Stavridis proposes to have Ukraine join NATO, without the territories occupied by Russia, on the model of South Korea and the US-Korean treaty

• Washington Post and Der Spiegel accuse Ukrainian dissident officer of coordinating Nord Stream sabotage

• Meeting of National Security Advisers on Ukraine

• Secret Prigozhin-Ukraine negotiations

• Convicted criminals who have enlisted at the front expiate their crimes with their blood

• Russian humanitarian aid for Gazans

• Armenia could leave the CSTO

AFRICA

• Kenyan peacekeepers postpone deployment to Haiti

• South Sudan chooses Russia to exploit its oil reserves

ASIA

• Anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel

• Intimidation of opponents of the war

• Two Knesset MPs suspended for challenging official version of October 7 and Gaza war

• Israel censors Al-Mayadeen

• Three cities excluded from the October 7 victims’ compensation plan

• After the war, Israel will increase its defense budget

• Tony Blair could become humanitarian coordinator in Gaza

• Benjamin Netanyahu blames Hamas for massacres

• Israeli lawmakers want to expel Palestinians

• Itamar Ben-Gvir calls for re-occupation of Gaza

• Eliyahu Revivo wants the word “Gaza” removed

• Mercenaries on the side of the IDF

• IDF Discovers Hamas Arsenal at Sea

• Hezbollah attacks Israeli military targets

• Israel retaliates against Yemeni fire... on Syria

• GCC Creates Unified Tourist Visa

• Iranian-Azerbaijani rapprochement

• Iran will not commit to Hamas’ initiative

• Resumption of civil war in Myanmar

• South Korea’s Top Public Broadcaster Apologizes for Falsifying News

• DPRK responds to G7

• DPRK accuses US of being responsible for Gaza massacre

• Controversy in Korea over a Japanese massacre

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• UN honors civil servants killed in Gaza

• UN: the humanitarian plan in 10 points

• 57 heads of state and government gather to protest the genocide in Gaza

• Conference on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in the Middle East

• Socialist International condemns Hamas and reaffirms Israel’s right to self defense