Contents of N°63 - 24 November 2023

EDITORIAL

• What truce in Gaza?

AMERICAS

• Washington opposes forced relocation of Gazans to Egypt

• Jake Sullivan acknowledges that hostages are not being held solely by Hamas

• Bernie Sanders says Congress can’t vote for additional subsidies to Israel

• Patrick Leahy calls on IDF to apply his law

• Antony Blinken lays out his goals for Gaza

• John Finer worried about the fate of Gazans who have fled to the south

• US State Department classifies KSS as a "terrorist organization"

• Mike Johnson questions the impartiality of the Commission on Jan. 6

• How Publicis and the Knight Foundation Control the World’s Press

• David Brock vs. Elon Musk

• Nicaragua leaves the OAS

• Guatemalan elites begin to attack Bernardo Arevalo

• Colombia joins Algeria against Israel at ICC

• Javier Milei, Argentina’s new president

EUROPE

• Pope Francis calls Gaza massacre ’genocide’

• Restoration of relations between Ukraine and the Holy See

• Mutiny in the UK Labour Party over the Israeli-Palestinian war

• Zionist far-right wins Dutch parliamentary elections

• Finland partially closes its borders with Russia

• Viktor Orbán’s anti-EU consultation

• The EU reaffirms its support for the two-state solution

• Ilham Aliyev criticizes French colonialism

• "There is no longer a Russian minority in Ukraine"

• Lloyd Austin in Kyiv to reassure Ukrainians

• Corruption in Ukraine (continued)

• Vladimir Putin for equal rights for homosexuals

• Arrest warrant for Susana Jamaladinova

AFRICA

• Continued pressure from Washington and Tel Aviv on Cairo

• The new plan to ’transfer’ Gazans

• Algeria files collective complaint against Israel at the ICC

• Lajmi Lourimi, new secretary general of Ennahda

• Jean Emmanuel Ouédraogo stresses that there is nothing in common between the political ban on media in France and the anti-terrorist ban on media in Burkina Faso

• Wagner Group’s propaganda campaign against France

• Mahamat Kaka in Paris

• Towards a partition of Sudan

• South Africa files complaint against Israeli government

ASIA

• Controversy over fuel supply to Gaza

• A minister greeted with shouts of "Shame on you!"

• The Israeli Air Force successfully implemented the "Hannibal Directive" on 7 October

• Simcha Rothman sees anti-war protests as support for terrorism

• Nissim Vaturi calls for Gaza to be burned

• Israel Security Council Considers Death Penalty for Arab Terrorists

• Gila Gamliel confirms that she is preparing to send off the Gazans

• Hostages and Missing Families Forum opposes UN Special Rapporteurs

• Amir Yaron reappointed as governor of Israel’s Central Bank

• Israel attacks Lebanon’s agriculture

• Concentration of NATO forces in the vicinity of Israel

• Hassan Nasrallah receives Hamas representatives

• Iraq’s Supreme Court dismisses Speaker of Parliament

• Ansar Allah seizes Israeli cargo ship

• Islah for six Yemen

• Ali Khamenei says Zionism is a form of racism

• Pakistan’s Muslim Brotherhood protests for Gaza

• 2018 Inter-Korean Agreement Suspended

• North Korea Introduces Some Democracy to Parliamentary Elections

• U.S.-China Summit

• Fumio Kishida’s popularity plummeting

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• Famine looms in Gaza

• The catastrophic health situation in Gaza

• Martin Griffiths calls Gaza crisis ’the worst ever’

• Extraordinary BRICS Summit on Genocide in Gaza