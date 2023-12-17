Zelensky, invited to Washington by Biden, is pressing the U.S. Congress to pass the spending bill that includes an additional $50 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The New York Times admits that "the Ukrainian counteroffensive launched six months ago has failed. Kiev faces declining military personnel, ammunition reserves and Western support. Moscow is demonstrating the ability to sustain a protracted war." In such a situation, the New York Times also writes: "The United States and Ukraine are looking for a new strategy after the failure of the counteroffensive: the Pentagon is sending General Aguto, who commands support for Ukraine from a base in Germany, to spend long periods of time in Kiev. General Aguto will work more directly with the country’s military leadership."

While continuing to feed the war in Ukraine directly and through NATO, the United States continues to support Israel in the war in Gaza. The plan of Israel’s leaders includes deporting the population of Gaza to the Sinai desert and erasing Gaza as Palestinian territory, then doing the same with the West Bank. The U.S. strategy, supported by Israel, aims to widen the war in the Middle East region, where the U.S. is losing its predominant position in the face of the advancing political-economic projects of Russia and China, including the upcoming BRICS enlargement to include Iran and Saudi Arabia.

To support this war strategy, the United States continues to increase its already huge military spending. The Senate passed an $886 billion defense bill, to which other military-related expenditures are added, bringing the total to more than $1.2 trillion, about half the world’s military spending.