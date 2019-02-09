France recalls one of its ambassadors from an EU member state

Voltaire Network

A move without precedent since the Treaty of Rome was signed in 1958: France has recalled its ambassador from an EU member state, Italy.

The crisis between France and Italy started simmering following the formation of Guiseppe Conte’s government. It came to the boil after Luigi de Maio (Head of the Cinque Stelle movement) and Vice President of the Italian Council met with a group of Yellow Gilets at Montargis (see photo).

France denounces this as Italy interfering in its internal affairs.

Yet, on three occasions France has received the leaders of Venezuela’s pro US opposition. In addition, France has recently recognized the President of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, as the Acting President of Venezuela. It seems that France is interpreting the concept of interference in internal affairs inconsistently.

