Iran reportedly killed mastermind behind Soleimani assassination

The Taliban claimed to have shot down a US plane and helicopter in Afghanistan. The E-11 A ABCN bombardier allegedly served as the CIA’s mobile command for Michael D’Andrea, the head of its anti-Iran operations and, as such, the person responsible for the assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani [1].

According to the Arab media, the downing of the plane was overseen by elements of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

After CentCom denied losing two aircraft, photos started turning up on the Internet. A Pentagon official then also denied that the plane was carrying CIA personnel.