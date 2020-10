According to Armenia’s Ambassador to Moscow, Vardan Toganyan, ahead of the clashes Turkey deployed 4,000 jihadists from northern Syria to Azerbaijan, where they received training before attacking Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since the beginning of the year, Turkey has been drawing on its reserve of Syria-based jihadists to support the Muslim Brotherhood in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, against the Tobruk-Benghazi Assembly.