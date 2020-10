The Russian army began a military exercise on 16 October 2020 in the Caspian Sea, north of the Abşeron peninsula, near the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

This "exercise" comprises six warships, seven aircraft and 400 special forces men.

Four of the ships, frigates Dagestan and Tatarstan and corvettes Uglich and Veliky Ustyug, are equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles.

These maneuvers do not pose a threat to neighbouring states, the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out.