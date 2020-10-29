Meeting with his party’s MPs on 27 October 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that he informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about Armenia’s deployment of mercenaries [1].

Quoting the National Intelligence Organization (Millî İstihbarat Teşkilatı - MİT), he added that about 2,000 fighters belonging to the PKK (Partiya Karkerên Kurdistan) had been moved to Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pachinian came to power in 2018 through a coup funded by Hungarian-born speculator George Soros. At the time of the Cold War, the PKK was a Marxist-Leninist party which had the support of the Soviet Union. It gradually shifted towards the western bloc and embraced anachism. During the war against Syria, it ran a puppet state, Rojava, under NATO military protection. It now looks like it is hiring out its services to George Soros.

President Putin was reportedly was taken aback by this news, to which President Erdoğan responded that he had no doubt there would be a Russian intervention if Moscow’s red line had been crossed.