Joe Biden, who sees himself as the President-elect of the United States, has announced his intention to revert to the free trade policies repealed by whom he refers to as his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The latter started a trade war with China and the European Union, after Congress rejected his proposed Border-Adjustment Tax bill aimed at bringing offshored industries and manufacturing jobs back to the United States. Since the American Civil War, customs policy has always been the responsibility of the President of the United States.