The Rwandan government published a report detailing the role played by France role in the genocide. It was drawn up by a US law firm, Levy Firestone Muse, and points both France’s responsibility and to its non-complicity in the genocide.
It constitutes the counterpart to the French government report drafted by historians under the chairmanship of Vincent Duclert.
Attached documents
Excerpts of the Muse Report (in French, 44 pp.)
(PDF - 1.2 Mb)
Muse Report (complete english version, 628 pp.)
April 19, 2021
(PDF - 4.8 Mb)