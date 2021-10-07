In an article published on 23 September 2021, The Intercept features a grant request submitted in 2018 by the EcoHealth Alliance to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) [1]. It contains a clear indication of this organization’s intention to engineer a laboratory-based virus using bat coronaviruses [2].

Moreover, former economic adviser to President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro, has also revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci funnelled US public funds through the EcoHealth Alliance to finance research – declared illegal in the United States – being carried out by the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, China.

EcoHealth Alliance director Peter Daszak is the main sponsor of the petition, published in The Lancet [3], in support of Wuhan health workers unjustly accused of being responsible for the Covid-19 epidemic. Peter Daszak was also a member of the WHO Wuhan Information Mission.

On 4 September 2021, Alex Jones (InfoWars) broadcast two clips from a video, which had aired on C-SPAN public network in October 2019, showing a roundtable discussion on the creation of a universal influenza vaccine [4].

Experts thrashed out the need to

– modify the authorization procedure for influenza vaccines,

– change the method of producing influenza vaccines, and

– replace it with messenger RNA technology.

They recognized that the pharmaceutical industry would not tag along because influenza is not a frightening disease.

Then Dr. Anthony Fauci concluded, in essence, that it would take a shock, an epidemic of a far deadlier kind of flu, for the pharmaceutical industry and humanity to move forward.

Anthony Fauci has served since 1984 as the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was assistant to Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and was active in 2004 in his project for the confinement of healthy people against a hypothetical biological attack. He is a member of “Red Dawn” [5], the group that promoted the implementation of the plan to lockdown healthy people during the Covid-19 epidemic. He was appointed by President Donald Trump to the White House Coronavirus Task Force and continues in that post under by President Joe Biden.