According to US lawyer Geoff Shepard (photo), documents found at the National Archives in Washington show that Watergate was not a Nixon plot to spy on the Democratic Party, but a plot orchestrated by the Democrats against him.

In his book, The Nixon Conspiracy: Watergate and the Plot to Remove the President, released last Wednesday, Shepard claims that Congress members and prosecutors met on a regular basis behind closed doors to get their act together. He also casts doubt on several witnesses for the prosecution. Even though they were convicted, he underlines that none of the witnesses has ever served a day in prison.

Mr. Geoff Shepard is not just any lawyer. He was a top member of President Nixon’s Watergate defense team. In 2015, he had already brought up these facts but the documents were not available at the time.

In 2005, Vanity Fair disclosed the identity of "Deep Throat," the source of Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. It happened to be the assistant to FBI director J. Edgar Hoover, a certain Mark Felt.

If Geoff Shepard’s version is authenticated (we did not see the referenced documents), it sheds new light on the role of the US deep state to undermine Presidents Richard Nixon and Donald Trump. The latter’s honesty was also called into question by a former director of the FBI: special prosecutor Robert Mueller.