Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.), the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, revealed the cotents of emails showing that official US scientists deliberately lied about the origin of Covid-19.

In a secret meeting on 1 February 2020, prominent experts — including Robert Garry and Mike Farzan, discoverer of the SARS receptor) — disclosed that the structure of the Covid-19 virus is not consistent with that of other coronaviruses and that it must have been specifically designed to infect humans. According to them, it is impossible for this to have occurred in nature. Covid-19 was made in a lab.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIAID director (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and chief adviser to the presidents of the United States on Covid-19, who chaired the meeting, decided to bury this information. Two days later, on 3 February 2020, Dr. Fauci spoke at the request of the White House before the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. He vehemently defended, in full knowledge of the facts, the natural origin of Covid-19.

All those present at the secret meeting have kept the lid on their deliberations.

Dr. Fauci diverted public money from his institute to fund research, which was illegal in the USA, to be carried out at the Level-2 laboratory in Wuhan (China).