Contents of N°67 - December 22, 2023

EDITORIAL

• The war for Gazans develops in the Red Sea

AMERICAS

• Democrats pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu

• CentCom prepares to intervene

• Parliamentarians defend press rights in Gaza

• Chris Van Hollen Calls for Clearer Commitment from Joe Biden to Humanitarian Law in Gaza

• Lindsey Graham wants a resolution in Gaza rather than a cycle of revenge

• Debbie Dingell deplores Joe Biden’s passivity in the face of war crimes

• Bernie Sanders wants to apply foreign aid law reservations

• U.S. Views on the Gaza War

• The cost of the U.S. withdrawal from Russia

• 300 unemployed millionaires on benefits in the USA

• Millions of U.S. voters admit to fraud in 2020

• Colorado Supreme Court bans Donald Trump from running for federal presidency

• Difficult inauguration of Bernardo Arevalo

• Agreement between Venezuela and Guyana

• Washington releases Alex Saab

• Devaluation of the peso and deregulation of the Argentine economy

EUROPE

• Catholic Church Returns to Blessing Gay Couples

• Conviction of Giovanni Angelo Becciu for embezzlement

• Ben Wallace warns of Benjamin Netanyahu’s murderous rage

• London sanctions Muslim Brotherhood leader in Gaza

• Anglican Church blesses same-sex partnership

• Anglo-Saxon military deployment in Cyprus and military censorship in the UK

• France holds international meeting against Hamas

• France urged to act in Israel’s interest in Lebanon

• Four Hamas operatives arrested in Germany and the Netherlands

• Preparation of an attack in Denmark

• Renewal of the rotating presidency of the EU

• The EU is preparing to legislate on press law

• Russia warns Finland

AFRICA

• Aguila Salah gets closer to Türkiye

• Mysterious downing of a Russian plane in Cyrenaica

• Sudanese-Chadian quarrel

ASIA

• Isaac Herzog in favor of a deal to release hostages

• For Isaac Herzog, now is not the time to create a Palestinian state

• Benjamin Netanyahu does not want to stop his military action

• David Barnea in Warsaw

• Bezalel Smotrich wants to destroy Hamas

• Itamar Ben-Gvir opposes delivery of humanitarian aid to Gazans

• Yair Lapid for a Palestinian State

• Yuli-Yoel Edelstein rescues sanctioned soldiers in Jenin

• Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef Wants Respect for Other Faiths

• Amichai Eliyahu intends to scare people

• Biden Administration Delays Assault Rifle Deliveries

• Journalists still banned in Gaza

• IDF Announces Rewards for Capture of Hamas Leaders

• 3 Israeli hostages killed by IDF

• Yossi Cohen Calls for Resignations

• IDF Discovers Vast Hamas Tunnel

• IDF Murders Parishioners Sheltering in Church

• Hussein al-Sheikh wants an assessment of political actions for Palestine

• Restoring communications in Gaza

• Tel Aviv is using the weapon of hunger

• $1.3 million found at Hamas leader’s home

• Hamas tunnels able to withstand flooding

• Starving Gazans loot humanitarian convoy to survive

• Mahmoud Abbas reiterates his opposition to any population transfer

• Incident on the Syrian-Jordanian border

• Jordan warns of ’double standards’ in Gaza

• Washington plans to ’sanction’ Syrian armed opposition

• NATO turns to Saudi Arabia in the face of Ansar Allah

• Jake Sullivan in the Greater Middle East

• Yemen peace postponed under pressure from Washington

• Al-Jazeera files complaint with the ICC

• Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces Israel’s diplomatic isolation

• Malaysia bans Israeli ships from docking at its ports

• The Moon Sect Launches New Program

• New Director of South Korean Intelligence

• South Korea’s Highest Court Upholds Conviction of Japanese Companies for Imperial Crimes

• Political earthquake in Japan

INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

• Renewal of the Security Council

• Embezzlement of funds at the UN

• WHO deplores attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital

• UNRWA warns of looming catastrophe in Gaza

• Westerners against extremist West Bank settlers

• G7 could legalize confiscation of Russian assets