Voltaire Network

15th anniversary of the Beslan school attack

Voltaire Network | Moscow (Russia)
+
JPEG - 63 kb

On September 3, Russia marks the Day of Solidarity in the Fight Against Terrorism. People around the country commemorate the victims of terrorist attacks, including law enforcement officers who died during counterterrorist operations and on duty.

This commemorative date was established following the tragic events that occurred in September 2004, when 334 people, mostly children, died in a terrorist attack on a school in Beslan.

It is important to remember that terrorism is an unjustifiable crime, no matter when, for what reason, and who perpetrates the attack. Day after day, terrorists and their accomplices continue to cynically violate one of the fundamental human rights: the right to life. Anyone can become a victim of terrorism, regardless of citizenship, ethnicity, or religion.

We firmly believe that international counterterrorism cooperation should be organised strictly on the basis of international law, primarily the UN Charter, without political bias, double standards or hidden agendas. In particular, it is unacceptable to divide terrorists into “bad” and “not so bad” groups, justifying the latter as supposedly being freedom fighters.

We can defeat this evil only together, acting as a single united anti-terrorist front.

Beslan: the mystery clarified one year later”, by Thierry Meyssan, Voltaire Network, 7 September 2005.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “15th anniversary of the Beslan school attack”, Voltaire Network, 3 September 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article207556.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Will Donald Trump Bring Peace?
Will Donald Trump Bring Peace?
by Thierry Meyssan
Justin Trudeau Needs a History Lesson
Justin Trudeau Needs a History Lesson
by Michael Jabara Carley
News from the Voltaire Network
News from the Voltaire Network
by Thierry Meyssan