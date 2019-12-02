Voltaire Network

Syrian Turkmen militia supplied with German-made tanks

Voltaire Network
+

The Syrian Turkmen militia, renowned for supporting the Turkish army against the PKK/YPG, has just received at least two Leopard 2A4 tanks (upgraded version featuring a digital computer).

These tanks are manufactured by the German company Krauss-Maffei, which supplied the near totality of NATO forces throughout the 1980’s. The Turkish army bought 340 of them, around 50 of which were deployed in Syria and about a dozen were destroyed in battle.

This is the first time that a militia in the Middle Eastern theater is endowed with modern armoured fighting vehicles.

It is unclear whether Germany was notified in advance of this arms transfer. Labeled as "Syrian National Army" (SNA), the Turkmen militia is based in Idlib where it is protecting the al-Qaeda affiliates currently ensconced there. French and German "NGOs" are on hand to provide food and care.

The Idlib governorate is separated from the rest of Syria by a ceasefire zone patrolled by Russian ground forces. Previous agreements, signed by Turkey, provided for the withdrawal of all heavy weapons from the Idlib governorate. Since the agreements were violated, the Syrian Arab Army deployed troops to drive the jihadists out of Al Qaeda, with the support of Russian aviation.

It’s anybody’s guess as to what the Russian reaction might be if its troops were to cross paths with these tanks. In November 2015, the Turkish air force shot down a Russian Su-24, then Turkmen militia Grey Wolves leader Alparslan Celik wittingly finished off one of the Russian pilots, Oleg Peshkov. A major crisis ensued pitting the Russian Federation against Turkey and NATO.

Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “Syrian Turkmen militia supplied with German-made tanks”, Voltaire Network, 2 December 2019, www.voltairenet.org/article208455.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

The Agony of French Foreign Policy
Fake wars and big lies (8/25)
The Agony of French Foreign Policy
by Thierry Meyssan
Bolivia, laboratory of a new destabilization strategy
Six Conflicting Global Projects
Six Conflicting Global Projects
by Thierry Meyssan
Italy in the « Antiterrorist Coalition »
“The Art of War”
Italy in the « Antiterrorist Coalition »
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 
Interview of Bashar el-Assad with “Paris Match”
Interview of Bashar el-Assad with “Paris Match”
by Bashar al-Assad,Régis Le Sommier, Voltaire Network
 
Pope Francis condemns nuclear deterrence
Pope Francis condemns nuclear deterrence
by Pope Francis, Voltaire Network
 
4 November – see Naples and die
“The Art of War”
4 November – see Naples and die
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 