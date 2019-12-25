Voltaire Network

Russia sets record straight: Poland and German Reich planned deportation of Jews as early as 1938

Reich Chancellor Adolf Hitler and Polish Ambassador Józef Lipski (right in the photo).

Speaking to Russia’s top military officers on 24 December 2019, President Vladimir Putin said that he became acquainted with archival documents which were seized during the fall of Berlin in 1945.

They indicate that, in 1938, Poland under Marshal Józef Piłsudski had contemplated and planned with the German Reich the deportation of Polish and German Jews to Africa.

They are, in all likelihood, related to the "Madagascar plan" which was the subject of the Lepecki Commission, jointly set up by the two states. The plan was abandoned at the start of the Second World War considering the impossibility of transporting the Jews to the target destination, due the presence of the British navy.

President Putin linked this archival evidence both to the historical revisionism of the current Polish government and to an European Parliament resolution making the Soviet Union responsible for the Second World War [1].

[1] “The European Parliament claims that the Soviet Union is responsible for the Second World War”, Voltaire Network, 19 September 2019.

