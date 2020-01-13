Voltaire Network

Twitter removes official Venezuelan accounts

Twitter suspended the accounts of some 40 Venezuelan institutions and high profile figures.

Over the past six months, the California-based company has closed down accounts in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Bangladesh and Spain. The company’s intended purpose is supposedly to curtail the dissemination of "state-sponsored information".

In July 2019, with reference to Venezuela, Twitter announced the need to "protect the security of the United States" in the face of a campaign "orchestrated from Russia allegedly to favour the government of Nicolás Maduro" (sic ).

