According to Flightradar24, the Swedish-based aircraft tracking service,
On 24 September 2020, two Ilyushin military transport planes (Reg. 4K-AZ101 and 4K-78131) chartered by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, arrived at Ovda airport (Israel) from Baku and returned to their base after loading.
On 30 September 2020, an Ilyushin Il-76TD (Reg. AZQ4611) belonging to the Azerbaijani state company Silk Way Airlines [1] landed at the same Israeli airport arriving from Baku and flew back to Azerbaijan a few hours later.
[1] Silk Way Airlines was the main arms carrier chartered by General David Petraeus (then director of the CIA, currently a business associate of financier Henry Kravis, the top donor to Emmanuel Macron’s election campaign) to jihadists in Syria and Iraq. See “Billions of dollars’ worth of arms against Syria”, by Thierry Meyssan, Translation Pete Kimberley, Voltaire Network, 18 July 2017.