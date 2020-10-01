According to Flightradar24, the Swedish-based aircraft tracking service,

On 24 September 2020, two Ilyushin military transport planes (Reg. 4K-AZ101 and 4K-78131) chartered by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, arrived at Ovda airport (Israel) from Baku and returned to their base after loading.

On 30 September 2020, an Ilyushin Il-76TD (Reg. AZQ4611) belonging to the Azerbaijani state company Silk Way Airlines [1] landed at the same Israeli airport arriving from Baku and flew back to Azerbaijan a few hours later.