Turkish Intelligence Officer Feyyaz Ö., who was in charge of liaising with a US agency, spontaneously presented himself to the Austrian police on 15 September 2020. He revealed that he had received orders to eliminate three of that country’s political figures. .

With Austria having tipped off Germany about the ongoing investigation, it was discovered that the Turkish secret services (Millî İstihbarat Teşkilatı - MIT) operate a gigantic network in Europe, greater than that of the Russian, or even the US, services.

There are at least 350 Turkish agents located in Austria and 8,000 in Germany.

An investigation has reportedly been started in France where, contrary to widespread belief, Turkish mosques outnumber the totality of North African mosques. They are controlled by the Diyanet İşleri Başkanlığı (directorate of religious affairs) via an extreme right-wing organization, the Millî Görüş (of which President Erdoğan was a leader).

The news comes as Turkey is overseeing the attack on Artsakh.

Thierry Meyssan had asserted that the MIT of Turkey, supported by the British MI6, had orchestrated the attacks in Paris and Saint-Denis on 13 November 2015, as well as those in Brussels on 22 March 2016.