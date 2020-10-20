The Russian Foreign Ministry lined up several of its heavyweights to have them denounce the danger that the jihadi presence in Azerbaijan represents for Russia itself.

Turkey continues to deny having anything to do with it, yet it is gearing up for a Russian response in occupied northern Syria. She started evacuating her military post in Morek (Idlib governorate) while strengthening her presence in the other twelve bases.

Armenia, which until now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (one of George Soros’s men) looked to NATO for support, is henceforth turning to Russia and the CSTO. Several of her ministers are calling on Moscow to intervene in Nagorno-Karabakh, not against Azerbaijan, but to defend her interests in the face of the influx of jihadists.