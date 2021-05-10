Christopher Steele, former chief of the Russia desk at MI6 headquarters in London (2006-09) and current director of Orbis Business Intelligence, has provided the White House with a second file on Donald Trump.

The first one [1], which was delivered to the FBI, had triggered the opening of the Russiagate investigation headed by DOJ Special Counsel Robert Mueller (identified as being a CIA collaborator in the context of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing); investigation that - despite considerable resources – ended in fiasco.

His second file reverts to the allegation that Russia’s FSB holds in its possession, not one, but several sextapes of former President Trump, in order to blackmail him. The second file is reportedly based on new sources.