Polling institute director, Douglas E. Schoen, published a column in the Wall Street Journal conjecturing about Hillary Clinton’s return on the political scene [1].

The idea is that 79-year-old President Joe Biden, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, will not be able to run again and that his vice-president, Kamala Harris, has no chance of winning, and neither would Sen. Bernie Sanders (80, heart disease) or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (81). The way is therefore open for the wife of former President Bill Clinton and the former Secretary of State.

With former President Donald Trump hinting this weekend that he could also run again, we might be seeing a new Clinton-Trump duel in 2024.