Saudi Arabia informed of advance of attacks in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan police have arrested a Wahhabi preacher, Mohamed Aliyar, director of the Islamic Guidance Center in Kattankudy, a Muslim-dominated Eastern city.

He would be related to Zahran Hashim, the leader of the operation led by Daesh at Easter, which claimed the lives of nearly 270 people and injured more than 500.

The Islamic Guidance Center, which was attended by the local Daesh leader, is funded by donations from Mohamed Aliyar’s Islamic classmates in Riyadh.

The Hezbollah-based Lebanese newspaper Alahed News has published a facsimile of a cable from the Saudi Foreign Minister to his ambassador to Sri Lanka. It is dated from the April 17, 2019. It says:

«Urgent - Top secret

To His Excellency Ambassador Abdul Nasser Bin Hussein al-Harethi

You must immediately take the following steps:

1. You must delete all documents, computer data and the last correspondence with the members and groups at home and abroad, you must also impose a curfew for the embassy staff unless [travel] is necessary.

2. You must inform all those connected with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including advisers, security forces and intelligence services, to avoid any presence in public and overcrowded places, including churches within the next three days, especially that of Easter Christian.

3. You should regularly send written news about the Sri Lankan authorities and their views to this ministry.

Signed: Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz al-Assaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs »

The attacks took place on April 21, 2019.

The Saudi official television channel, Al-Arabiya, announced on February 1, 2014, that Daesh was led by Prince Abdul Rahman al-Faisal (brother of the foreign minister at the time).

Following the President Donald Trump’s speech in Riyad, Saudi Arabia withdrew its support for the jihadist organizations. However, we saw with the "Movement for Faith" case, called by the British propaganda, "Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army", that Saudi Arabia was leading the Rohingya terrorism in Myanmar in 2017. Since, a lot of unverified informations indicate a Riyadh’s takeover of the jihadists.