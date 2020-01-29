Acts of sabotage in Syria

The energy crisis in Syria is unrelenting. On 21 December 2019, three oil and gas facilities in Homs province were hit by drone attacks. On 28 January 2020, underwater oil pipelines were sabotaged with explosives off Banyias (photo).

Even if it is likely that these attacks and sabotages were carried out by jihadists, there is no conclusive proof.

Syria needs about 100,000 barrels a day. It produced 350,000 before the war, but is currenly down to 24,000. This shortage obstructs the production of enough electricity, which causes 12-hour cuts each day. It follows that it is impossible for industries to operate and for individuals to heat themselves when the temperature is around zero during the winter.