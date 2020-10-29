Speaking before AKP members of parliament in Ankara on 28 October 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan denounced a new international campaign against Islam.

In 2005, he had opposed the US-backed "War of Civilizations" project and launched, together with Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Zapatero, the "Alliance of Civilizations", which subsequently became a UN initiative. Fifteen years later, we find him as Protector of the Muslim Brotherhood with financial support from Qatar.

He highlighted that "France and Europe, in general, do not deserve the vicious, provocative, hateful policies of Macron and those who follow the same mentality."