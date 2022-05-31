Throughout this series of articles, which began a month and a half before the war in Ukraine, I have been developing the idea that the Straussians, the small group of Leo Strauss followers in the US administration, were planning a confrontation against Russia and China. However, in the tenth episode of this series, I related how the Azov regiment became the paramilitary pillar of the Ukrainian Banderists by referring to the visit of Senator John McCain to it in 2016 [1]. However, the latter is not a Straussian, but was advised by Robert Kagan during his presidential election campaign in 2008, a central thinker among the Straussians [2], even though he has always cautiously denied his membership in this sect.

The planning of the war against Russia

A video, filmed during John McCain’s visit to Ukraine in 2016, has resurfaced. It shows the senator accompanied by his colleague and friend, Senator Lindsey Graham, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The two Americans are traveling on a Senate mission. But McCain is also the president of the IRI (International Republican Institute), the Republican branch of the NED (National Endowment for Democracy). It is known that the IRI has conducted about 100 seminars for the leaders of Ukrainian political parties classified as right-wing, including for the Banderists. The senators are addressing officers of the Azov regiment, the main Banderist paramilitary formation. This should come as no surprise. John McCain has always maintained that the United States should rely on the enemies of its enemies, whoever they may be. Thus, he has publicly claimed responsibility for his contacts with Daesh against the Syrian Arab Republic [3]

In this video, Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain assure that the United States will give all the weapons necessary for them to succeed in defeating Russia.

This video, I repeat, was recorded six years before the Russian army entered Ukraine. The two senators are investing their interlocutors with a mission. They do not see them as mercenaries who are paid, but as proxies who will fight for the unipolar world to the death.

Shortly afterwards, President Poroshenko, who had attended the meeting in battle dress, changed the badge of his secret service, the SBU. It is now an owl holding a sword directed against Russia with the motto "The wise will rule over the stars". It is clear that the Ukrainian state apparatus was preparing for war against Russia on behalf of the United States.

Three years later, on September 5, 2019, the Rand Corporation organized a meeting in the US House of Representatives to explain its plan: to weaken Russia by forcing it to deploy in Kazakhstan, then in Ukraine and as far as Transnistria [4].

I have explained at length in two previous articles [5] that at the end of the Second World War the United States and the United Kingdom took over many Nazi leaders and Ukrainian Banderists to turn them against the USSR. They mothered these fanatics as soon as the USSR disappeared and used them against Russia. It remained to explore how they armed them.

The Ukrainian military biological program

Starting in 2014, the Ukrainian state began several secret military programs. The first and most well known is its collaboration with the Pentagon in 30 different laboratories. According to the United States, this program was aimed at destroying the biological weapons that the Soviet Union had manufactured and stored in Ukraine. This is obviously unlikely because it is not clear, 31 years after independence and 8 years after the start of this program, why there would still be any left. On the contrary, according to Russia, the Pentagon had Ukraine subcontract research on weapons prohibited by the 1972 Biological Weapons Convention. On the basis of documents seized during its special operation, it asserts in particular that experiments were carried out without their knowledge on mentally ill people at the psychiatric hospital No. 1 (Streletchyé, Kharkov region) and that a tuberculosis agent was manipulated to infect the population of the Slavianoserbsk district (Lugansk People’s Republic). Or that these laboratories were conducting "extremely dangerous experiments aimed at strengthening the pathogenic properties of plague, anthrax, tularemia, cholera and other deadly diseases by using synthetic biology. Another project involves bats as vectors for the transmission of potential biological warfare agents, such as plague, leptospirosis, brucellosis, filoviruses or coronaviruses.

These serious accusations are still not clearly refuted or established. The meeting that Russia convened on this subject at the United Nations Security Council on March 11, 2022 [6] did not produce anything. After denying it, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland (and wife of Robert Kagan) said at a US Senate hearing on March 8, 2022: "Ukraine has ... biological research facilities. We are concerned that Russian troops are trying to take control of them. So we are trying, with the Ukrainians, to make sure that these research materials do not fall into the hands of Russian forces if they get close." Despite these inconsistencies, the West has rallied behind Washington, accusing Moscow of lying. In their eyes, it is perfectly normal for states to have collections of these diseases in order to study them, their presence should not be interpreted as intended for the manufacture of weapons. Ukrainian laboratories are regularly monitored by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) [7]. Nevertheless, this interpretation does not allow us to understand Ms. Nuland’s words and does not account for disasters such as, for example, the swine flu epidemic that killed 20 Ukrainian soldiers in January 2016 and forced 200 others to be hospitalized.

The Russian ambassador, Vasily Nebenzia, in particular denounced research on the transmission of dangerous diseases by ectoparasites such as lice and fleas. He recalled that similar experiments had "been conducted in the 1940s by the infamous Unit 731 of the Japanese army, whose members fled to the United States to escape justice. Unit 731 is the Japanese equivalent of Dr. Josef Mengele’s department at Auschwitz.

As if that were not enough, Mr. Nebenzia asked about the transfer of several thousand blood serum samples of patients of Slavic origin from the Ukraine to the Walter Reed Research Institute of the US Army. Research, according to him, selectively targeting specific ethnic groups like the ones

Dr. Wouter Basson conducted for apartheid South Africa and Israel during its colonial period against blacks and Arabs ("Coast Project").

The UN administration denied any knowledge of the program and referred to the confidence-building measures in the treaty. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was aware of the program but did not know the details. It confirmed in writing to Reuters that it had "strongly recommended to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and other responsible agencies to destroy high-risk pathogens to prevent any potential leakage" [8]. The Chinese press, meanwhile, reports on experiments to turn insects into cyborgs in order to fertilize or sterilize crops (Operation Insects Allies).

These military experiments, whatever they were, were indirectly commissioned by the National Medical Intelligence Center through the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the US company Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP). The latter was founded by Hunter Biden and Christopher Heinz, respectively son of President Joe Biden and son-in-law of John Kerry [9]. All the results of this research have been sent to the military biological laboratories at Fort Detrick, which once played a leading role in the US biological weapons program.

As the Chinese representative to the Security Council pointed out, "Any information or leads on military biological activities should be given great attention by the international community... The United States says it is for transparency. If the United States believes that the information is false, it should provide the relevant data and clarification so that the international community can make a decision on the matter.

According to the United Nations, while the United States has provided regular reports on its biological activities under the Biological Weapons Convention, Ukraine has never submitted any [10].

Russia has taken several steps. First, it carefully destroyed the containers of 26 of these Ukrainian laboratories (4 others escaped the Russian army). Second, it invited its CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) allies to monitor any agreements they might have made with the United States. Armenia and Kazakhstan stopped this research. Finally, CSTO members have banned all foreign defense personnel from their laboratories.

Ukraine’s military nuclear program

Let’s come to the most problematic part of the story, because it is even more serious. Upon independence, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine inherited much of the Soviet nuclear weapons system. These three new states signed the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 with the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom. The Big Three pledged to secure their borders, while the small three pledged to transfer all their nuclear weapons to Russia and to abide by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

This memorandum is often referred to by those who want to emphasize the duplicity of Russia, which, after signing it, violated it. This is not true, since the memorandum provides that each of the Big Three will be relieved of its promise of non-intervention in case of "self-defence or in any other manner consistent with the provisions of the United Nations Charter". Yet, Russia officially recognized the Donbass republics after the Ukrainian state refused to honour its signature of the Minsk Agreements and its army shelled the Donbass for 8 years.

Between 2014 and 2022, Ukraine asked four times for a renegotiation of the Budapest Memorandum. Finally, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the annual meeting of the Munich Security Conference on February 19, 2022: "I, as president, will do it for the first time. But Ukraine and I are doing it for the last time. I am launching consultations within the framework of the Budapest Memorandum. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has been asked to convene them. If they do not happen again or if their results do not guarantee the security of our country, Ukraine will have the right to think that the Budapest Memorandum is not working and that all the comprehensive decisions of 1994 are being questioned" [11].

Questioning "all the global decisions of 1994" cannot mean anything other than taking back nuclear weapons. Therefore, President Zelensky’s position can be summarized as follows: let us suppress the Donbass separatists or we will restore our military nuclear program. It should be noted that the main leaders of the Atlantic Alliance were present or represented in the room. Yet none of them protested the announcement of a violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Commenting on the speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "The only thing [Ukraine] lacks is a uranium enrichment system. But this is a technical issue, and for Ukraine it is not an insoluble problem.”

Russian intelligence services were informed that Ukraine had a nuclear military program. We don’t know how much they knew about that program.

Rafael Grossi of Argentina, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency, incidentally said at the Davos Forum on May 25 that Ukraine had stored 30 tons of plutonium and 40 tons of enriched uranium at its Zaporizhia plant and that his agency was wondering what had happened to them.

Moreover, the Zaporizhia plant was one of the targets of the Russian army, which took it over on the second day of its special operation, February 26. A fire was set in an adjacent laboratory during a Russian-Ukrainian clash on March 4. At the time, the irresponsibility of the Russian army was denounced. Obviously, it was something else, as Moscow stated. Russia had started to transfer the fuel and Ukrainian special forces tried to stop them.

Plutonium is sold for $5,000 to $11,000 per gram. 30 tons purchased at cost is worth $150 billion. The price of uranium depends on its degree of enrichment. At less than 5%, it can only be used for civilian purposes and must reach at least 80% for military use. Without knowing the degree of enrichment, the price cannot be evaluated. The seizure by Russia of this undeclared stockpile probably repays all the sanctions imposed on them.

The information we have raises several questions: since when has Ukraine, which had given up all its Soviet-era stocks to Russia, been holding these materials? Where did they come from and who paid for them? Alternatively, what is the enrichment level of the uranium and who enriched it?

To these questions, the Russian press adds another: how reliable is the International Atomic Energy Agency, which kept this information secret until last week?

In view of these elements, it is appropriate to revise the common accusation according to which Russia is responsible for this war.