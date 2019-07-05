Voltaire Network
Fake wars and big lies

Contents

by Thierry Meyssan
Introduction

Part One:
The “Arab Spring” as experienced by the Muslim Brotherhood

The Muslim Brotherhood as assassins
The Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood
The Brotherhood reinstated by the Anglo-Saxons, and the separate peace with Israel

The Muslim Brotherhood as an auxiliary force of MI6 and the CIA
Towards the constitution of an Internationale for jihad

The Muslim Brotherhood as auxiliaries of the Pentagon
The Islamists controlled by the Pentagon
The fusion of the two “Gladio” networks and the preparation of Daesh

The Muslim Brotherhood as members of the National Security Council of the White House
The beginnings of the “Arab Spring” in Tunisia
The “Arab Spring” in Egypt
No to Revolution in Bahrain and Yemen
The “Arab Spring” in Libya

First setbacks for the Muslim Brotherhood
The “Arab Spring” in Syria
The end of the “Arab Spring” in Egypt
The war against Syria

Daesh realises the dream of the Muslim Brotherhood - the Caliphate
Daesh and the Caliphate
The Liquidation of Daesh

Part Two:
The “Arab Spring” as seen from Paris
Jacques Chirac, “the Arab”
Nicolas Sarkozy, American agent
The preparation for the invasions of Libya and Syria
The beginning of the war against Libya
The start of the war against Syria
The common points between the operations in Libya and in Syria
The fall of the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya
The transfer of Libyan combatants to Syria
Syria – the 4th generation war
François Hollande and the return of the Colonial Party
The second war against Syria
The “red line”
Indecision
The Syrian People declares itself
Daesh and the Caliphate
The Russian intervention
Macron the Undecided
Provisional balance sheet

_ Part Three:
The “Arab Springs” organised by Washington and London
US Supremacy
The Collapse of 11 September
Who governs the United States?
Washington’s strategy
The wars against Afghanistan and Iraq
Theopolitics
The extension of the war
Direction – the “Arab Spring”!
The war against Lebanon
The Baker-Hamilton Commission
The war against the Shiites will not be held in Lebanon
The aborted war against Iran
State terror
The Obama Presidency
The Colour Revolution in Iran
“Leading from behind”
The role of MI6
The Syrian state and Bashar al-Assad
The rapprochement between Washington and Teheran
The Israeli-Saudi tandem
Qatar’s opportunism
The instability of Turkey and Ukraine
Organised Migrations used as Weapons of War
The plan of the US deep state against Syria
The myth of international justice
The implementation of the Feltman plan
The jihadists, a powerful land army
Operation “Timber Sycamore”
The manipulation of the Kurdish question
Russia’s intervention
The intervention of China
The Damascene spirit

Epilogue: The Trump Insurrection

Bibliography

Thierry Meyssan

Thierry Meyssan

Thierry Meyssan Political consultant, President-founder of the Réseau Voltaire (Voltaire Network). Latest work in English – Before Our Very Eyes, Fake Wars and Big Lies: From 9/11 to Donald Trump, Progressive Press, 2019.

 
The Muslim Brotherhood as assassins
The Muslim Brotherhood as assassins
Fake wars and big lies (2/25)
 
Right Before Our Eyes
Right Before Our Eyes
Fake wars and big lies (1/25)
 

