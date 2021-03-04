An extensive network of tunnels, including a field hospital, was built by NATO engineers in 2015 with cement manufactured especially by Lafarge [1], for the jihadists, in violation of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The complex was abandoned in the face of the advancing Syrian army and has just been destroyed by the Russian army.

Let us recall that, contrary to Western propaganda, from 2011 to 2016 NATO had supervised the construction of underground facilities enabling the jihadists to wage a war of position in accordance with their manual [2]. In the absence of penetrating bunker-busting bombs, it was impossible for the Syrian army to dismantle these fortifications. From its arrival in 2014, the Russian military set about to destroy them. There were so many of them that, much to their surprise, it took the Russians over six months to get the job done. However, very large ones are still being found, like the one that was destroyed just recently.