The Republican Party has lodged a complaint against Twitter and Facebook with the Federal Election Commission.

Indeed, these two companies implemented technical measures to prevent the dissemination of the New York Post articles unveiling the criminal offenses committed by Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

Thousands of accounts have been closed by Twitter and Facebook in order to quash this information.

The New Yok Post raised the curtain on FBI documents proving that the Ukrainian company, where Hunter Biden sat on the board of trustees, stole $ 1 billion from Kiev with the complicity of a Chinese state-owned company, and that Hunter’s father Joe Biden used his leverage as Vice President of the United States to have the Ukrainian prosecutor fired and the prosecution dropped [1].